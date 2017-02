Marian “Vicki” (Hyde) Kaplan

Marian “Vicki” (Hyde) Kaplan, 95 – late of Everett, formerly of Malden. Died on February 6, 2017.

Wife of the late William V. Kaplan. Mother of Deena and her husband Paul David, and Stanley and his wife Wanda Kaplan. Grandmother of Dr. Jenny David, Avi David and his wife Cassie, and Jonah David. Sister of the late Morris Hyde and Beatrice Hyde. (Goldman)