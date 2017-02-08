Sumner B. Goldman

Sumner B. Goldman, 92 – late of Dedham, formerly of Newton. Died on February 3, 2017.

Husband of the late Leah (Clayman) Goldman. Father of Joseph H. and Gail Goldman of Newton, Elaine H. Goldman of Natick, and Jane M. and Philip Landa of Natick. Grandfather of Alyssa Goldman and her husband Jesse Tedora, Brent Goldman, Nicole and her husband Michael Cavallaro, and Rachel and her husband Cole Greenhouse. Great-grandfather of Ethan Tedora. Son of the late Nathan and Esther (Lewis) Goldman. Brother of the late Herbert Goldman. (Levine)