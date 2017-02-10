“Amazing Afternoons” for Children

by

Yulia Zhorov



The North Shore Youth Group (NSYG) of Temple Ner Tamid and Tiferet Shalom held its first community outing of 2017 on Sunday January 29. Almost 30 children, ranging in age from 8 to 14 met for an afternoon of teamwork, tackling mental and physical challenges at Boda Borg in Malden. The goal of the NSYG is to provide an opportunity to meet and socialize with other local Jewish kids from the North Shore. As stated by Eric Callum, 4th grader and TNT member, “I had such an amazing afternoon! When’s the next event?!” For more information or to be added to the mailing list, please contact Amy Karas or Shari Robbins, NSYG Co-Chairs, at NSYGinbox@gmail.com.