Filmmaker Jeff Hoffman wins funds and friends in Belmont

by

Yulia Zhorov



North Shore filmmaker Jeff Hoffman (second from left) at Temple BethEl Brotherhood in Belmont hosted a fundraising presentation of Jeff Hoffman’s ongoing film, “4 Million Bullets: The Untold Fight for Survival.” A packed Sunday morning audience learned the of Israel’s untold story of heroic young men and women who fought for her independence. With Hoffman are Ela Emberg of Marblehead, an Israeli who spoke on Israel, Arthur Bernstein: Aliyah Bet Naval Officer who discussed escaping the British Blockade, Bob Berkelhammer, the film’s associate producer and assistant editor Sean Sawyer.