Letter to the Editor: Anti-Trump Vehemence Bad for Jews

by

Yulia Zhorov

Your recent editorial “Women’s March a Blessing” was nonsense. Your calling President Trump “a blustery, visceral vulgarity” was feminist b.s., playing to the galleries of all the yentas from the North Shore whom your frontpage lead article obsequiously honored.

If you protesters succeed in bringing Trump down – whether through encouraging mob rule, legal obstruction, assassination attempts, etc. – you will bring Jews down too, via a mighty and well-deserved backlash.

There are lots of white normal decent patriotic Christian Americans out there who voted for Trump, but they can take only so much flak without reacting with anger – whether it’s against Moslem terrorists and jihadi sympathizers, or hate rallies inspired by radicalized students, elites, pundits – and leftwing Jews.

Are those pro-Trump supporters anti-Semites? No. But if you screaming protesters in your pink hats keep it up, you will make them into anti-Semites!

I am not suggesting a sha-shtill attitude towards politics, only much less stridency, much less hateful provocation – and an awareness that Trump is the bona fide President, whether you like it or not – period.

Plus he’s already proven to be an unusually good friend to Israel. If that doesn’t count for something with you, then you’re hopeless.

Pinchas Baram

Brookline