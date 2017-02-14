Letter to the Editor: Striking Education Gold

by

Yulia Zhorov

The faculty and staff at Cohen Hillel Academy would like to publicly recognize our wonderful Head of School, Amy Gold.

We feel so fortunate to have a leader who is passionate about excellence in education, innovative in curriculum design, perceptive about children, committed to building community, and devoted to our Jewish heritage and traditions.

Since Amy’s first day at school, she has put all of her efforts into infusing the school with life, joy, and her vision. Her enthusiasm is contagious and inspires us to be the very best we can be.

One of Amy’s priorities is to meet with all of the teachers and staff weekly, not only to discuss curriculum and student progress, but also to build relationships. As a result, Amy has created a strong team committed to the students, parents, alumni, and one another. Amy’s warm smile reflects the welcoming community that is at the heart of our school.

We all take great pride in our school, and we are grateful for Amy’s guidance and leadership. We know we have struck Gold!

The Staff and Faculty at Cohen Hillel Academy

Marblehead