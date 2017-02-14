Letter to the Editor: Thank You, Mr. Epstein

Yulia Zhorov

Our family is extremely grateful to Arthur Epstein for his generous donation to Cohen Hillel Academy. Mr. Epstein’s name deserves to proudly adorn the scroll entrance and walls. However, we hope that Hillel’s name still could be found there too, if only to indicate that the Jewish character of the school does not change.

Regardless of the outcome, our heartfelt gratitude to Mr. Epstein!

The Chulsky family:

Irina, Mark, Greg (class of ‘97), Jonathan (class of ‘99), Daniel (class of ‘08)