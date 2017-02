Miriam “Mim” (Horowitz) Aronson

by

Andrew Fleischer

Miriam “Mim” (Horowitz) Aronson, 92 – late of Peabody, formerly of Malden, Saugus and Swampscott. Died on February 11, 2017.

Wife of the late Irving Aronson. Mother of Lynne and Sasson Havusha, Deborah and Joseph Bornstein, and Jan and Frank Wertheim. Sister of Grace Ittleman and the late Richard Horowitz. Grandmother of Nadav, Avital and Yaniv Havusha, Ilana, Ben and Lauren and Gabe Bornstein, and Jesse and Hannah Wertheim. (Goldman)