The President’s Heart

by

Natalie Rosen

Special to the Journal

The Trump presidency is already forcing me to confront certain issues regarding being Jewish. During the campaign, Trump allowed himself to appear allied with anti-Muslim and anti-Semitic forces, things that are obviously cause for concern, and during these early weeks of his presidency he still seems comfortable embracing hate. He is also forcing me to confront how strongly or not I feel about supporting the Jewish state.

I have been politically invariant through the decades. I have through my college years and beyond taken a decidedly left of center seat and remained in that chair ever since my opinions were formed, in part, through an empathy with the “other.” I was born three years after the most indelible event that has been burned into the Jewish mind – the Holocaust – which erased from the face of the earth, through unspeakable horrors, two-thirds of the Jews of Europe. At 10 years old, I saw for the first time pictures of the liberation of Auschwitz, shown in a Newsreel, before the main film at the movies. I became nauseated at the sight.

Now, however, and as a politically sophisticated adult, the reality of ever present anti-Semitism rings true, and it is especially true now by the surprising Trump victory and its attendant racial overtones. We are seeing fires at mosques, desecration of Muslim graves, as well as Nazi swastikas painted on houses by thugs as the Trumpian fog of white nationalism hangs in the air of the White House.

Several things about Trump are worrisome. It is more than alarming to me that one of the main actors in the Trump administration is Steve Bannon who is not only the president’s top adviser. Bannon is the former head of the Brietbart.com news site, which has trafficked in right wing conspiracy theories, sexist beliefs and – at times – anti-Semitic references. Trump reorganized the National Security Council, which now gives Bannon a regular seat on the principals committee — the meetings of the most senior national security officials, including the secretaries of defense and state.

What does this say about an administration that looks the other way as members of the so-called Alt Right give the president a Nazi-like salute, where David Duke praises the president while “understanding” why Trump cannot invite him in and when the president commemorates National Holocaust Remembrance Day by conspicuously omitting the word Jew or Jewish when mentioning it? It has been my experience that those who are less than sympathetic to the suffering of the Jew as the prime recipient of the Final Solution during the Holocaust often leave out that fact or tell us that there were more than simply Jews who were the recipients of Nazi madness.

It gives me no solace that Trump pays lip service to the support of the State of Israel, while advocating for policies that would destroy the Jewish state, not help it thrive. Those who think he is a friend of the Jews because he has a Jewish son-in-law err in their naiveté. His friendship with Putin, no friend of the Jews, and his reliance on Bannon, who according to his ex-wife did not want his children schooled with Jews, speaks loud and clear as to what the president harbors in his heart – if he, in fact, has a heart at all.

Natalie Rosen writes from Framingham.