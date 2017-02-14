Two-State Confusion

by

Jeffrey Robbins

Special to the Journal

There is plenty to admire about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netan­yahu, starting with his fierce commitment to the defense of Israel against a witch’s brew of enemies, both military and ideological, his understanding of history and his peerless ability to articulate Israel’s case.

At the same time, it often seems that Netanyahu and his right wing base have taken Abba Eban’s famous line about the Palestinians – that they never miss an opportunity to miss an opportunity – to a new place. Netanyahu and his allies seem never to miss an opportunity to alienate those who sympathize with Israel and who might be prepared to speak up on its behalf.

A case in point is last week’s rebuke of Israel’s newly-accelerated settlement construction program by the Trump White House, of all places. It turns out that Netanyahu’s bombastic, triumphalist bragging over the last several weeks about his plan to intensify settlement building on the West Bank and his government’s hubris-filled announcement that it was going to return to “normal” life in the Palestinian territories now that Barack Obama was gone, was too offensive even for Donald Trump – and that is saying something. In a pointed upbraiding of the Netanyahu government that has been flat-out obsequious to the Trump team since the election, the White House went out of its way last week to warn Israel that it “may not be helpful,” to whatever dying embers of a Mideast process exist for Israel, to go on the settlement-building-spree that Netanyahu, with a swagger, has promised to the Israeli right.

“The construction of new settlements or the expansion of existing settlements beyond their current borders may not be helpful in achieving that goal,” the White House said. With this statement, two things were conclusively demonstrated. The first is that Netanyahu’s foolish victory lap over the last several weeks and his announcement that it was back to settlements as usual turned off even Trump’s White House, heavily populated by allies of the Israeli right. The lesson to Israelis is: don’t bet the farm on a president with little knowledge base and even less in the way of core beliefs.

The second lesson is that, no matter how aggravated Israel’s supporters may be at the risible nonsense that settlements are the cause of the Israeli/Arab conflict, it is nonsense that the world, including Americans, have bought into. That it isn’t true doesn’t mean that it isn’t a winning line, and one that Israel needs to address, rather than ignore.

By definition, it wasn’t settlements that led the Arab world to reject a two-state solution mandated by the UN in 1947 and invade Israel in 1948 for the purpose, it hoped, of annihilating it. It wasn’t settlements that led to the 19 years of smaller scale warfare aimed at eradicating Israel between 1948 and 1967, because there were no settlements. It wasn’t settlements that led to the planned invasion of Israel in 1967, or the Jordanian attacks on Israel from the West Bank, because there were no settlements. It wasn’t settlements that caused Palestinian leaders and the entire Arab world to refuse to make peace between 1967 and 1977, when there were essentially no settlements.

Had Yasser Arafat agreed to a two-state solution in 2000 as President Clinton – and as Saudi Prince Bandar, no AIPAC agent – urged him to do, he would have gotten the very independent Palestinian state Palestinians claimed to want, with all of Gaza, 90% of the West Bank and a capital in East Jerusalem, which would have brought a permanent end to settlements. All he had to do was agree to make peace with Israel and stop the conflict once and for all. But that was a deal he was not interested in. It wasn’t about settlements.

How do you get from this to singling out settlements as the fundamental obstacle to peace? How can those who want Israel dead and gone not be encouraged to hear Israel’s supporters suggesting that it is a recent Israeli behavior, a sidebar to the conflict, that is responsible for the conflict’s perpetuity? Is it not an abandonment of the basic notion of loyalty for allies to fall for such a poorly constructed argument?

What abandonment of intellectual honesty, what subordination of facts to fashion, is required to allow one to think that those responsible for the perpetration of this conflict are not encouraged by the suggestion from Israel’s supporters that recent Israeli behavior is responsible instead?

But the fact that Israeli settlements are not actually the root of the problem is no excuse for the Netanyahu government’s profoundly poor judgment in flaunting its promotion of settlements. Israel will pay for the very serious appearance of arrogance, a cost it needs at present like a hole in the head.

Jeffrey Robbins is an attorney at Mintz Levin in Boston with a specialty in complex civil litigation. He served as Chairman of the New England Board of the Anti-Defamation League from 2012 to 2014, and as President of the World Affairs Council of Boston (World Boston) between 2001 and 2004.