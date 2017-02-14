Letter to the Editor: Wanted: Jewish American President, Mrs.

Yulia Zhorov

Have you noticed that the daughters of Presidents Kennedy, Clinton and Trump all married Jewish men?

The wave of the future, a salute to our Biblical past. We know Americans like our milk homogenized, made of every conceivable (pun) combination.

I’m a great-grandmother, so I am in a position to see through an extended spectrum. My family consists of Italian, African, American Samoan, Asian, Russian, English, et al.

You’ll excuse me, but I see all who come from Adam and Eve, as we all do, as Jewish, if you go back far enough: the old testament, Israel, Moses.

The US is the youngest country of all; a dime compared to a quarter, for a visual example of our comparative age.

Think Golda Meier, Molly Goldberg, Judge Ruth Ginsberg, Emma Goldman, to name a few. Somewhere out there in this vast United (off and on) States of America, breathes a woman of admitted Jewish persuasion who is made up of all the stuff it takes to believe they have the constitution to take the multi-tasking female genetic gifts, add generous heart with the faith of our ancestors, to offer the vision of one for all and all for one, accountable to heaven above and resiliency to survive the mission.

Let’s face it, the female specie is less delicate and outlives the male. I only ask that we realize that femininity is a special gift, the more so IF WE KNOW IT. Amen. (Dresses, please!)

Carol Ann Spiller Paresky, Mrs.

