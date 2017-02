Charlotte (Zitaner) Goldman

by

Journal Staff

Charlotte (Zitaner) Goldman, 90 – late of Peabody. Died on February 11, 2017.

Wife of Sidney Goldman. Mother of Glenn Goldman and his wife Judy of Gloucester, and Nancy (Flanz) and her husband Jay of North Andover. Grandmother of Adam Flanz of North Andover and Scott Flanz of New York City. Sister-in-law of Harold Goldman and his wife Rolande of Lake Alfred, Fla. Daughter of the late Sarah (Berg) and George Zitaner. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)