Doreen (Rosen) Gordon

Doreen (Rosen) Gordon, 75 – late of Marblehead, formerly of Malden. Died on February 16, 2017.

Wife of Julian Gordon. Daughter of the late Julius and Celia (Salutsky) Rosen. Mother of Jeffrey, Jonathan and Justin. Grandmother of Cameron, Jared, Mya and Celia. Aunt of Suzanne Zaccarinni, Robert Sandler, Steven Sandler, Judy Swafford and Michael Rosen. SIster of the late Seymour and Sylvia. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)