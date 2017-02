Dorothy E. (Abrams) Marshall

by

Journal Staff

Dorothy E. (Abrams) Marshall, 82 – late of Lexington. Died on February 1, 2017.

Wife of Philip Marshall. Mother of Jeffrey and Myra of Lexington, Faye and Neil of Westford, and Beth and Ken of West Newbury. Sister of the late Ruth and Allen Schwartz. Grandmother of Rachel, Sarah, Benjamin, Matthew, Seth and Joshua. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)