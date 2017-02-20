Edward I. Stiller

by

Journal Staff

Edward I. Stiller died at home with his loved ones by his side on February 9, 2017, after a long illness. He was 87 years old.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Elaine D. (Burman) Stiller. He leaves a son, Jay Stiller and his wife Linda of Worcester; two daughters, Andrea Carr and her husband Brendan of Franklin and Bonnie Kasmere and her husband Scott of Lake Worth, Fla.; eight grandchildren, Zachary, Julia and Samuel Stiller, Teresa, Melissa and Corey Carr, and Spencer and Alexander Kasmere; three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters Ida Becovsky, Eva Kamen and Minnie Stiller.

He was born in Boston, the son of Harry and Etta (Shapiro) Stiller and lived in Chelsea and Peabody for many years prior to retiring in Florida.

Ed was a professional photographer for over 40 years, owning and operating Modern Studio in Chelsea. From baby and high school graduation portraits to bar/bat mitzvahs and weddings, he photographed each as if the subject was part of his own family. His passion for his craft came through in every photo and videotape he produced. In many cases, he became a family’s photographer for two and even three generations of life cycle events. In retirement, his livelihood became his hobby and he began to focus on photographing wildlife and flowers in their natural habitat.

Ed was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in the Signal Corps during the Korean conflict.

Funeral services and burial have already taken place. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Palm Beach County Foundation, 5300 East Ave., West Palm Beach, FL 33407 (www.hpbcf.org), or to the charity of your choice.