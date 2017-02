Jack L. Zimmerman

by

Journal Staff

Jack L. Zimmerman, 84 – late of Peabody, formerly of Malden. Died on February 15, 2017.

Husband of Sayra “Dvora” (Freedman) Zimmerman. Father of Howard and Iris Zimmerman, Sidney and Elisa Zimmerman, and Marci and Scott Globerman. Grandfather of Jocelyn Zim­merman, Hannah Zimmerman, Shira Zimmerman, Jordan Glober­man, Carl Zimmerman and Seth Zimmerman. Brother of the late Seymour Zimmerman and Arthur Zimmerman. (Goldman)