Joel M. Seidman – late of Peabody, formerly of West­borough. Died on February 13, 2017.

Husband of the late Roberta “Bobbie” (Cohen) Seidman. Father of Michael and Jody Seidman of Needham and Marianne and Richard Cohen of Wakefield. Grandfather of Max, Carly, Shoshanna and Elianna. Brother of the late Barbara Gruen. (Levine)