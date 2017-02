Norman A. Seifert

Norman A. Seifert, 93 – formerly of Framingham and Newton. Died on February 16, 2017.

Husband of the late Helene (Pascal). Father of Erica Plunkett and her husband Conor, and the late Joshua L. Seifert. Grandfather of Molly Plunkett. Brother of the late Gertrude Radin and Stella Seidenfeld. (Levine)