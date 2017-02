Robert “Bob” Minsky

by

Journal Staff

Robert “Bob” Minsky, 89 – late of Swampscott, formerly of Dorchester, Mattapan and Revere. Died on February 21, 2017.

Husband of the late Edith (Itzkovitz) Minsky. Father of Richard and his wife Denise Minsky of Salem and Paul Minsky of Lynn. Brother of the late Florence. Grandfather of Alyssa, Cherice (Chris) and Jason. Great-grandfather of Caity. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)