Letter to the Editor: Already great

by

Journal Staff

Charles Jacobs, in his opinion published in your February 9 issue, suggests that allowing Syrian refugees into our country is something we should think twice about. He specifically points out the Muslim Jihad doctrine and the teaching of their children through its schoolbooks about “eliminating” those of non-Islamic faith.

I believe we need to look at “alternative facts.” For example, who among us has met, or knows of, a Muslim child or adult from Syria, living now in the USA, who openly supports jihad or comes into this country railing against the American way of life? Who knows of any Syrian refugees in our country who say they believe in the killing of non-Muslims in America?

By contrast, how many refugees or any immigrants from Syria or other middle eastern Islamic countries are thrilled to be living in our (already great) country, far away from the fear, terror and desperation that exists in their homeland, and are blending in to our own society with deep gratitude?

Robert Moverman , North Andover