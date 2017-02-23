Letter to the Editor: No country for groupies

I know Donald Trump has his groupies, why I have no idea because he is basically a privileged guy who is limited in knowledge and intellect, has no clue and could care less about anyone except those in his little sphere of influence and as such is a bully to anyone he thinks can’t fight back yet in spite of that he became #45. As a veteran knowing he is himself a COWARD it’s difficult to accept that he is #45 so I go on record that he is not MY #45 and NEVER WILL BE !

When you listen to him speak it is that of a demagogue who rails against the establishment government, found a scapegoat about the nations’ security and the mainstream media Dishonest and the ENEMY !

Folks, that is scary because it mirrors exactly the approach of an obscure Austrian painter who rose to power in Germany in the early 30’s after the worldwide depression, found a scapegoat for all German problems and stifled Germany’s FREE press installing in its place propaganda minister, Goebells and of course the rest is sad history because the Bundestaag like our own Congress did nothing to intervene, they were totally MUTE as Hitler gained Dictatorial power.

The German people, good and decent people were confident in their government and they were proven wrong as they did not stand up and FIGHT. Let us pray that there are those of us willing to fight for our Freedom and Democracy, I know that Trump’s groupie’s will still succumb to his nonsensical ignorant UNPATRIOTIC, UNAMERICAN Diatribe and it’s up to the rest of us to take him down, not physically but OUT of OFFICE and WE WILL, BELIEVE ME along with members of Congress who cast a blind eye to his transgressions!

Saul Heller, Jupiter, Fla.