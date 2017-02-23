Letter to the Editor: No to Salem sanctuary

by

Andrew Fleischer

We have laws that define circumstances under which people from other places may be within our borders. Some people seem to feel that they have a G-d given right to be here, regardless of their citizenship or ancestry. Regrettably, this is inaccurate; it may not reflect the diversity of cultures in the country now, but nonetheless, that is our law, it must be upheld.

The establishment of “safe haven” or “sanctuary” cities undermines that principle. Yet, there are some who so passionately hold to liberal dogma that they believe our laws should be ignored. To me, this is the very nature by which sanctuary venues seem to want to operate, like it or not.

I have heard from one of our Salem city councilors that of a population of about 43,000 people we have approximately 1%, or maybe around 400, undocumented people residing in Salem.

There is an explicit difference between making people feel welcome and not discriminating against the rights of others, versus the adherence to the provisions of Federal jurisprudence.

Given the nature of the oath that city councilors take, I find it disturbing to believe they would ever consider sanctuary status with the knowledge that “undocumented” presence constitutes a violation of law, civil or criminal, an infraction for which one can be, by law, taken into custody and deported. This being said, I find it likewise very problematic that in spite of the attention this issue has promulgated, THERE HAS BEEN NOT ONE VISIBLE OR EVIDENT ATTEMPT BY THE LEADERSHIP OF THIS CITY TO AGGRESSIVELY AND ASSERTIVELY CAMPAIGN FOR REPEAL OF THE EXISTING LAW – something which our democratic process allows.

In contrast, they opt to take the path of least resistance and establish municipal legislation geared towards the protection of individuals whose presence here is prohibited. This is troubling, even contradictory, for the offices they were elected to sit in. The protocol of changing laws they should all be privy to and have been elected to follow is being ignored in favor of political expediency, which is both a legally and morally flawed stance.

Russell S. Grand, Salem