Love hits Coolidge Corner

by

Todd Feinburg

Journal Publisher/Editor

Congregation Kehillath Israel presents “A Love Story,” a live concert production that will be packed with the most romantic melodies known to man, performed by some of the best musical artists in Greater Boston. Produced by Center Makor, Congregation Kehillath Israel and Olga Lisovskaya Productions, the concert will showcase carefully chosen repertoire – from soaring opera duets and solos, to delightful operetta, to passionate Broadway, and finally soulful pop songs selected to satisfy the tastes of the most picky music lover.

The concert, entitled “A Love Story” features three critically-acclaimed artists: Olga Lisovskaya, soprano, Fred VanNess, tenor, and Maxim Lubarsky, piano. The performers attempt to answer the question, posed so emotionally in the 1970 blockbuster, “A Love Story,” “Where do I begin to tell a story of how great a love can be?”

The event requires multiple roles from Ms. Lisovskaya, who Lee Eisman from Boston Musical Intelligencer called an “ideally formed soprano.”

She is joined by Fred VanNess, the winner of several vocal competitions and a soloist with many opera houses in the U.S., including Boston Lyric Opera.

And the Concertmaster will be the sought-after virtuoso pianist known as the King of Improvisation and professor at Berklee School of Music, Maxim Lubarsky. He will accompany the singers as well as perform several of his own compositions.

The program includes solos and duets from West Side Story by Leonard Bernstein, The Phantom of the Opera by A. L. Webber, La Traviata by G. Verdi, “Con Te Partirò” from Andrea Bocelli and Sarah Brightman’s repertoire.

The concert takes place on Sunday, February 26, at 5 p.m., in the Concert Hall of Congregation Kehillath Israel, 384 Harvard St., Brookline. Tickets are $35 at the door, $30 in advance online, by phone and at distributors’ box offices. Visit www.OlgaLisovskaya.tix.com or call 857-919-4832.