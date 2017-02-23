Rabbi Schusterman tackles Tom Brady

by

Rabbi Nechemia Schusterman

Special to the Journal

Like many fair-weather fans, I really only start paying attention to major sporting events when they are just that. Major. And local. Which is why I was following the Super Bowl game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons.

With my seven-year-old by my side giving me guidance about the rules etc., we followed the first two quarters, at which it was his bedtime. The Patriots were down by three touchdowns, and according to the announcer, no team had ever come back from a 10 point deficit, much less an 18 point deficit, so off to bed it was for him and for me the local team had lost. I felt a twinge of sadness for the New Englanders who take their sports very seriously, and that was it for me.

Sometime later, as I prepared for bed, I did a quick Siri check and lo and behold the score was 28-20, still too much of a deficit to overcome in just over two minutes to play, but I figured it is history and I turned the game on my iPad.

Well, you know the rest of the story. A touchdown, a two point conversion, the first overtime in Super Bowl history, then a win at the coin toss, and another squeaker of a touchdown – history was made. A quarterback and his coach became the first five-time Super Bowl winners ever. A number of records were broken that night.

To me, the most immediate lesson was the lesson in endurance. In never giving up. The positivity, forward motion of the New England Patriots. Most teams would be emotionally and certainly physically exhausted at this point, yet they continued to play all sides of the field. Forcing turnovers, offense, defense, covering for one another. Protecting their leader, creating opportunities, and as we saw, it all paid off. They won.

Many lessons are to be learned from this in our non-sports day-to-day life.

Never throw in the towel no matter how dire the situation looks. Even if it requires that it be a first in history for success to prevail in such a situation, don’t lose hope. You can make it happen. In Jewish academic parlance, Ein Davar Omed Bifnei Haratzon. Nothing stands in the way of your will.

Even a jilted lover can show class. Tom Brady had every right to be angry and vengeful when it came to Roger Goodell’s four-game suspension at the beginning of the season for a #fakenews #deflategate suspension, yet he didn’t use this as an opportunity to get the vengeance that would have been oh so sweet; instead, he rose to the occasion and was able to be the bigger one. That’s class. That’s called not letting anyone hold you back. In Jewish academic parlance… One whom it is difficult to anger and is easily appeased, is a chassid – righteous person.

When asked about being the MVP, he said it should have gone to the player that scored the winning touchdown, or the team. And while he may be the best the game has ever seen, he could not have done it alone. He DID need his teammates. He was right to recognize the others that helped get him this win.

There is however one far deeper life lesson embedded in this historic win that is really a lesson for battling the challenges of life (both physical and spiritual) that often seek to overwhelm us.

Do you play offense or defense?

One can address problems by trying to beat them into submission by overwhelming them with good, or positivity, in Jewish academic parlance, “asei tov/do good.” In other words, don’t focus on the negative, just be busy with the positive and by default the negative will disappear.

Alternatively, one can spend their efforts on battling the problem, the enemy, and only once they’ve vanquished it, then they can focus on the mission of doing good. In Jewish academic parlance, this might be called Sur Me’Rah, turning from bad.

To use a medical analogy, (I know this is an extreme oversimplification, I bring this analogy only to make my point.), you can fight cancer, G-d forbid, by killing the cancer, chemo/radiation etc., or by bolstering the white cells that will do their job of fighting the cancer, immunotherapy.

Which one is correct?

Both have advantages that the other doesn’t have, and both have drawbacks that the other doesn’t have.

In sports, do you win against your opponent by stopping them defensively or by outscoring them offensively. The obvious answer is BOTH!

However, everyone must play (pun intended) to their strengths. Focus on what you are good at, and employ just enough of what you are not so good at but is necessary.

I think New England did that in this historic game. The Baal Shem Tov taught that from everything you can learn a lesson.

I think my takeaway, is that if you don’t give up, push the envelope, keep driving, don’t let those that mock you get to you, keep on pushing the ball, and defend against the opposition’s attempts to stop you, you can, and you will, prevail.

You can, and you will make history!

Be a Patriot.