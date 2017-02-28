Calvin G. Porter

by

Journal Staff

Calvin G. Porter, 96 – late of Peabody, formerly of Stoughton, Brockton and Lynnfield. Died on February 24, 2017.

Husband of Arline R. (Minsky) Porter and the late Celia Levine Porter. Father of Maureen Porter of Hadley, Deborah Knopf and her husband Kenneth of Norton, Jon Silverman of Delray Beach, Fla., and Diane Quinn and her husband Kerry of Georgetown. Grandfather of Ryan Ecclestone and his fiancée Catalina Ortiz of Waltham, Timothy, Sara, and Robert Quinn of Georgetown, and Sofia and Justin Knopf of Norton. Brother of Allen and his wife Selma Porter of Springfield, N.J., Abraham Porter of Olympia, Wash., and the late Ida Daub and the late Bertha Smith. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)