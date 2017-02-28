Irwin “Sonny” Madoff

by

Journal Staff

Irwin “Sonny” Madoff, 84 – late of Lynnfield, formerly of Marblehead. Died on February 23, 2017.

Husband of Millie (Naseck-Blaustein) Madoff and the late Barbara (Warshofsky) Madoff. Son of the late Jacob and Ida (Schwartz) Madoff. Father of Sheryl and her husband Daniel Terrio of Coco, Fla., Alan and his wife Wendy Madoff of Wyckoff, N.J., and Evan and his wife Shannon Madoff of Salem. Brother of Harvey and his wife Lois Madoff of Boynton Beach, Fla. Grandfather of Jenna Terrio, Danielle Madoff, Amanda Madoff, Brooklyn Dugas-Madoff, Andy Blaustein, Jenni Walkup and Becca Blaustein. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)