Laura Levy

by

Journal Staff

Laura Levy, of Pompano Beach, Fla., formerly of Beverly, passed away peacefully at the age of 77, on February 22, 2017 following a brief acute illness.

She was a devoted wife and a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend. After living in Massachusetts for most of her life, she found comfort in living out her retirement in Florida. Laura made a positive impact on her family and all of the organizations and fellowships in which she participated. She enjoyed gardening and photography. She was committed to fulfilling her life one day at a time.

Laura was preceded in death by her husband Lester Levy, and is survived by the sons she was so proud of and their wives: Eric and Sheryl, Mark and Aneshia, Michael and Julie, and Andrew and Sallie. She also leaves her grandchildren Joshua, Rebecca, Max, Stephanie, Jacob, Eli, Thomas and Jamie; and her siblings Mitchell, Gail and Alan, and her sisters-in-law Fran, Nancy, Carol and Lois, all of whom she loved dearly.

A memorial service was held in her memory on February 26 at Congregation Shaarei Kodesh in Boca Raton, Fla.

Donations in Laura’s memory may be made to Cohen Hillel Academy, Six Community Rd., Marblehead, MA 01945.