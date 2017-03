Bella (Perry) Smith

by

Journal Staff

Bella (Perry) Smith, 83 – late of Saugus. Died on February 22, 2017.

Devoted wife of Robert Smith. Beloved mother of Dina and her husband Ian Flockhart and Sharon Smith. Cherished grandmother of Eleah and Olivia Flockhart. Dear sister of Esther Babner, the late Doris Kittenplan, Henry Perry and Leonard Perry.

A memorial service will be announced at later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made to a charity of one’s choice. (Goldman)