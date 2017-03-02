Deborah (Kobrin) Couris

by

Journal Staff

Deborah (Kobrin) Couris of Lynn, formerly of Swampscott, entered into eternal rest on February 27, 2017. She was 80 years old.

A lifelong North Shore resident, Deborah worked for over 20 years for Saks Fifth Avenue department store. She was the beloved mother of Elizabeth and her husband John Godfrey, Jane and her husband Dr. James Hoffman, and John and his wife Dianne Couris. She was the dear sister of David and his wife Marjorie Kobrin. She was the cherished grandmother of Maxwell Schaefer, Madeleine Godfrey, Grace Godfrey, Emma Hoffman, Noah Hoffman, Benjamin Couris and Isabelle Couris.

Graveside services will be held at Shirat Hayam Cemetery, Beth El Section at 506 Lowell St. Rear on Sunday, March 5 at 11:00 AM. Condolence calls can be made following the interment at the home of Elizabeth and John Godfrey until 7PM and on Monday 4-8PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Kaplan Family Hospice 78 Liberty St., Danvers, MA 01923. Arrangements were handled by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden.