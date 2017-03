Gerald N. Freedman

by

Journal Staff

Gerald N. Freedman, 76 – late of Malden. Died on February 27, 2017 from injuries sustained from a fall on the ice.

Devoted husband of 50 years to Wilma (Weiner) Freedman. Beloved father of Robin and her husband Jason Niemaszyk and Andrew and his wife Kimberly Freedman. Cherished grandfather of Riley Freedman and Allie Freedman. Dear brother of Arthur and his wife Myrna Freedman. (Goldman)