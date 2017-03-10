Cohen Hillel Announces The Adam Madorsky Social Justice Award



Cohen Hillel Academy has established The Adam Madorsky Social Justice Alumni Award. The first annual award was created in 2016 in memory of Adam Madorsky to recognize alumni who have continued to pursue social justice in their personal or professional lives. Adam was the beloved son of longtime educators Karen and Jerry Madorsky and the brother of Daniel. He is remembered as a compassionate person who had an outstanding ability and desire to help others.

The recipient(s) of this award will be recognized at the school’s annual meeting in June and will also visit with current students to share the ways in which the commitment to social justice shaped and influenced their decisions and pursuits. The school will also make a donation to a charitable organization of the alumnis’choice.

Current and former Cohen Hillel families, faculty, staff and community members are invited to submit nominations for this year’s Adam Madorsky Social Justice Alumni Award. Visit cohenhillel.org/alumni to learn criteria and to submit a nomination. Deadline for applications is March 31, 2017. Contact Diane Knopf, Director of Community Engagement at diane@cohenhillel.org.