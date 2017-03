IDF Visits temple B’nai Abraham

More than 50 people attended a presentation at Temple B’nai Abraham by two former Israeli soldiers, Shai and Nir, who visited the North Shore to share their real-life experiences serving in the Israeli Defense Force. The presentation was sponsored by StandWithUs, Lappin Foundation and Temple B’nai Abraham. Pictured left to right are: Shai, Elana Zabar of Swampscott, Nir, and Zack Shartiag of StandWithUs.