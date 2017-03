North Shore Interfaith Group at Golan Heights

An interfaith group traveling in Israel led by Rabbi David J. Meyer of Temple Emanu-El and the Rev. Dennis Calhoun of Marblehead’s Old North Church gather on the Golan Heights at the Gadot Overlook. The site served as a fortified Syrian military outpost from where they would fire into Israeli kibbutzim in the Hula Valley until it was taken by Israel during the Six Day War. It now stands as a memorial for the soldiers who fell conquering the Golan Heights.