Sagan Grows to 30

Seven realtors have joined the Sagan Realtors team, bringing the total to over 30 agents. “I am thrilled to welcome this dynamic group into Sagan Realtors,” says owner Phyllis Sagan from her newly renovated offices at 300 Salem Street in Swampscott. “They bring a diverse set of experience and skills to the company with their backgrounds in sales, marketing and business,” continued Sagan. “They are an incredible addition to my already superior team.”

New agents include Rhonda Craig, Lisa Faia, Barry Livingston, Rachel Lutts, Erica Petersiel, Haley Paster Scimone and Diane Sugrue. The team is receiving training to help them deliver the company’s trademark personal service and use of the most progressive marketing tools. Sagan Realtors has been serving the communities of Swampscott, Marblehead, Lynn, Salem, and Nahant since 1983, delivering complete residential and commercial services using state-of-the-art technology, and social media expertise.

The team offers its time and philanthropically in support of organizations such as American Cancer Society, Anti-Defamation League, Combined Jewish Philanthropies, Girls Inc of Lynn, Jewish Community Center of the North Shore, Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless, North Shore Community College and HAWC.