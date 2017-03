Segal Soars



Cameron Segal of Wenham achieved Dean’s High Honors for the Fall Semester at Connecticut College. A 2016 graduate of Pingree School in South Hamilton, Cam is the son of Kenneth and Traci Segal of Wenham and the grandson of proud grandparents Donald and Melissa Bornstein of Salem. An American Studies major, Cam is also pursuing his Secondary Teacher Certification. In his spare time, he plays for Conn’s Club Soccer and Hockey Teams.