Betty (Zubick) Danis

Betty (Zubick) Danis, 83 – late of Stoneham. Died on March 5, 2017.

Wife of the late Dr. John Danis. Mother of Myla and Scott Karpinski, Ian and Denise Danis, and David and Kathleen Danis. Grandmother of Karrah and Rachel Karpinski, and Meghan, Sam, Miles, Justin and Derek Danis. Sister of Howard Zubick. Daughter of the late Miles and Rhoda Zubick. (Goldman)