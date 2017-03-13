Robert S. “Bobby” Finestone

Robert S. “Bobby” Finestone passed away on March 9, 2017 at 94 years.

Born in Chelsea, he was the son of the late Harry and Rose (Stoloff) Finestone and loving brother of the late Phyllis Werner and the late Leonard Finestone.

Bobby was raised in Revere and was a class of 1942 graduate. He was a proud World War II US Coast Guard veteran who served on the USS Bayfield APA 33 in Europe, the Normandy Campaign and Southern France, as well as in the Pacific Campaign of Iwo Jima and Okinawa.

Bobby worked in the home improvement industry as a salesman and business owner, while also serving as President of the Eastern Massachusetts Chapter of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry. He was a life member of the VFW, Jewish War Veterans of Revere, Revere Elks, Disabled American Veterans, Order of The Free Masons and Shriners.

Bobby is survived by his sons Todd Finestone and his wife Marian and Andrew Finestone and his wife Blaire, his grandchildren Emma and Nicholas Finestone, and many nieces, nephews and friends.

A graveside service will take place on Monday, March 20 at 11:00 a.m., at Woodlawn Cemetery, 302 Elm St., Everett, MA 02149. Assisting the family is the Torf Funeral Service, 151 Washington Ave., Chelsea, MA 02150. Contributions in Bobby’s memory may be made to The Joslin Diabetes Center, One Joslin Place, Suite 745, Boston, MA 02215. Memorial observance will be announced later this week on the funeral home’s website. For an online guest book, visit www.torffuneralservice.com.