Carolyn (Mirkin) Levine, 94 – late of Springfield, Mass. Died on March 15, 2017.

Wife of late Samuel L. Levine. Loving mother of Steven Mark, Joel Phillip and Seth Allen. Grandmother of Nava Miriam, Shulamit Chana, Yitzchak Avraham Chaim, Tzipora Pia, Chava Sara, Sara Eta, Rachel Esther, Dovid Meir, Pia Liba, Sammy and Jake and great-grandmother of seven.

Born in Canton, Ohio, Carolyn lived most of her life in Springfield. She worked as an RN specializing in premature infant care. She was active in the Jewish Community of Springfield, including serving as Chairperson of the Kodimoh Chesed Committee for many years.

Carolyn’s funeral will be held on Thursday 1:00 PM at the Ascher-Zimmerman Funeral Home, with burial in Kodimoh Cemetery. Shiva will be held at 936 Grayson Drive, Apt. 328 in Springfield following the funeral until 8PM, continuing at 53 Farragut Road, Swampscott, MA Friday through Wednesday morning. Shiva hours 6:30 AM to 3 PM Friday, 8:30 PM – 11 PM Saturday, Sunday through Tuesday 6:30 AM to 10 PM. Daily Minyan Sunday through Wednesday Shacharit 6:30 AM, Mincha/Maariv Sunday through Tuesday 6:40 PM. For further information and directions, please visit www.ascherzimmerman.com.