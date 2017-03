Hilda (Liberman) Ozuransky

Hilda (Liberman) Ozuransky, 103 – late of Peabody, formerly of Somerville. Died on March 13, 2017.

Devoted wife of the late Irving Ozuransky. Beloved mother of Harriet and her husband Theodore Polonsky, and the late Judith Ozuransky. Adored grandmother of Amy Beth and Christopher Laythe, Eric and Renee Polonsky, and Jason and Jocelyn Polonsky. Cherished great-grandmother of Rebecca, Lily and Braydon Polonsky. (Goldman)