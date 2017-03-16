Nathan Henry Warnick

Nathan Henry Warnick – late of Natick. Passed away peacefully in his home on March 11, surrounded by his loving family.

Devoted husband of 73 years to his beloved Yettie (Haber) Warnick. Loving son of the late Simon and Dora (Granofsky) Warnick. Brother of the late Albert, Jack and Rose (Idelson) Warnick. Cherished father of Steven and his wife Lucinda (Smith), Craig and his wife Pam (Abrams), and Andrea and her husband James (Masterman). Beloved grandfather of Jason, Samantha, Ari, Jeremy (deceased), Justin, David and Kayla. Great-grandfather of Rowen, Max, Emmet, Mitchell, Emmett and Holly. (Stanetsky)