Renee S. (Saphire) Bloom

Renee S. (Saphire) Bloom, 81 – late of Framingham. Died on March 14, 2017.

Beloved wife of 58 years of Dick Bloom. Devoted mother of Jeffrey S. Bloom and his wife Lisa, and Gary M. Bloom. Loving sister of Gerald Saphire and his wife Roberta, Phyllis Feinstein, and Roni Cohen and her husband David. Cherished grandmother of Taylor Laine Bloom. (Stanetsky)