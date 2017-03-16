Roberta Ann “Bobbie” (Sessen) Madruga

Roberta Ann “Bobbie” (Sessen) Madruga, 83 – late of Swampscott. Died on March 13, 2017.

Daughter of the late Jacob Sessen and Ida (Glen) Sessen. Beloved wife of the late Charles Madruga. Devoted mother of Richard and Grace Gordon of Swampscott, Jeffrey and Deborah Gordon of Danvers, John Madruga of Nahant, Michelle and Michael Amendola of Hawaii, and Cheryl Montana of Nahant. Loving sister of the late Gloria “Peachy” Garfield. Cherished grandmother of Lisa Fuenzalida, Danielle Madruga and Nickolas Gordon. Great-grandmother of Jeffrey Gordon. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)