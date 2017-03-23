Better relationships, better medicine

Leonard Friedman, MD

Special to the Journal

Can American physicians and their academic leadership provide better doctor/patient relationships? Academic medicine, like the law, prefers the latest developments in the literature to produce best practices. Academic law rests on the latest court decisions in all areas of law. There is no interest in the history of medicine or law to provide ethical guidelines and historical movements to channel future successful developments.

Germany and the United States in 1775 entered the height of the Age of Enlightenment to produce multiple glorious economic and political results. The Germans developed research Universities. Within a hundred years German research discoveries produced a plethora of successes. The United States did not develop the German style research university until John’s Hopkins in 1873. Education in America instead produced individual innovation and inventions. During the 1775 American Revolution, America did develop constitutions and multiple bills of right. The Germans did not have a bill of rights to surround the individual until 1948, which came courtesy of Americans like General Lucius Clay.

History points to the Hippocratic Oath as a guideline and a partial bill of rights for medical doctors and their patients. The Hippocratic Oath describes three different areas of physician practice. The first group practiced in the temples of Asclepius and Apollo. Another group, the surgeons, were recognized for utilizing the knife to enter the body. A third group was the community doctors who went among the homes of ancient time. Today we have hospitalists and administrators, surgeons as well as pathologists and technicians who enter the body with MRI’s and technological advances, and the vestigial Hippocratic doctors of the community who lack first responder gear for home use. Hippocrates spoke in Classical Greece of letting food be one’s medicine, such as the Mediterranean diet and of the importance of digestion or today called the micro biome. The height of classical Greek civilization contained a Hippocratic Corpus and an ethical oath. Our understanding of these writings resulted when they were published by the Vatican in 1527, as Greek knowledge was reintroduced during the Renaissance.

A major movement in Christianity and Judaism centered around St. Luke, who as a Hippocratic doctor, introduced the Hippocratic Oath into Christianity which led to the Hippocratic Corpus being introduced into the medical schools of Alexandria and Antioch. This raised the level of medicine significantly and Christianity was accepted in Rome due to the success of Christian doctors. John Locke is another Hippocratic doctor whose works are credited with beginning the Age of Enlightenment in Europe.

The crimes of World War II Germany were met at the Nuremburg courtroom by utilizing elements of the Hippocratic Oath in the trials of the Nazi leadership. Post war American medical students were then taught how to practice medicine under the Hippocratic Oath. This began to end with the federal government involvement with Medicare and Medicaid in 1964, and by the late seventies government had become the gatekeeper.

I would suggest that the three branches of medicine should have their own Boards of Registration. Each of the three groups would have their own ethical systems. Presently these three groups do not understand one another and seek different goals. Their own elected Boards of Registration could provide best practices rather than mainly punitive actions against their claimed abusive doctors.

Graduating from a relatively unknown Upstate Medical Center in New York, my Brotherhood of Hippocrates was able in Boston to produce the first president of Partners, the recent long-term head of the Framingham Studies as well as medical academics at Tufts, Harvard and Boston University. The reintroduction of Hippocratic doctors should lead to a brighter future for medicine and its patients.

