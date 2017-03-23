Country of men (NSA)

Joseph F. Doyle

Special to the Journal

With the recent perjury implications concerning Federal Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ multiple contacts with the Russians, I asked an attorney why Sessions hasn’t been placed in custody for lying to the Senate Judiciary Committee. After he stopped laughing, he said “because of the multiple multi-level interpretations.” My response to him was, wasn’t that what a protracted jury trial is for?

His response was surprising. He brought up James Clapper, former director of the National Intelligence Agency, and General Mike Hayden, former director of the CIA and the NSA, who both admitted, almost three years ago, to not telling the truth, on live TV at the Senate Intelligence Committee hearings. They had both been asked several times, each, whether the intelligence community of the U.S. Government was spying on American citizens. Each time they denied emphatically that they were. At that moment, their testimony became perjury because they were both still under oath. This perjury, according to Edward Snowden, a computer-troubleshooting consultant for the giant Boze-Allen Hamilton corporation, was the impetus for Snowden to expose the truth, that the United States Government is spying on its citizens in a carte-blanche manner by monitoring them on GPS and capturing their emails and texts.

Every American has a numbered file at the Utah Data Center in the National Guard Complex in Bluffdale City, Utah, 26 miles south of Salt Lake City!

This is being done under the pretext of catching terrorists inside the U.S. borders. To date, there has not been one case (for almost 16 years!) discovered. Snowden, myself, and Americans in general, are Flight 93 people (the selfless passengers who crashed and perished in a field in Pennsylvania on 9/11). We’re willing to make necessary sacrifices for freedom.

One of the authors of the Constitution, former president James Madison, cautioned us to beware of the abridgement of freedom of the people by “gradual and silent encroachments by those in power.” He would be aghast. This reminds me of a conversation I had with my seventy-ish Jewish doctor about the American government spying on Americans. He didn’t use the word “Hitler”. He used the whole name, “Adolph Hitler.”

“Can you imagine?”, he said, “if Adolph Hitler, and his Nazis, particularly Heinrich Himmler, had today’s technology, and had known exactly where everybody in Germany had been for the last five years, and had all their emails and texts, and knew where they were right at any given moment, seven million murdered would have been a modest figure.”

He paused, and then stated emphatically, “No nation-state should be allowed to have this kind of information on its citizenry.” His eyes grew narrow. “What are they going to do with it? What do they want it for?”

The fearless journalist, Edward R. Morrow, in the 50’s Joe McCarthy fear-mongering era, made a statement that still resonates in the 21st Century. “A nation of sheep soon begets a government of wolves.”

With no probable cause, and no 4th or 5th Amendment protection of personal privacy, our government has degenerated to arbitrary implementation of laws and prosecutions. We are no longer a government of laws, but a country ruled by men.

Joseph F. Doyle writes from Salem.