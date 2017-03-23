Editorial: Becoming Undivided

The political parties like to blame each other for the polarized political environment today, and so do voters. But what if the great political divide is our fault, not theirs?

According to Pew Research, it is clear that we have become a more politically polarized society. Twenty years ago, “36% of Republican voters were more liberal than the typical Democrat, and 30% of Democrats were more conservative than the typical Republican,” reported Chuck Todd on “Meet the Press” last Sunday, citing Pew. In other words, both parties represented voters on either side of the left/right divide, allowing voters to feel comfortable belonging to either party.

The idea of being a conservative Democrat or liberal Republican today sounds foreign, perhaps because a huge shift has occurred. Those numbers from 20 years ago showing that roughly a third of affiliated voters were closer philosophically with the other party have now reached single digits – 8% for Republican voters and 6% for Democrats. So while we like to blame politicians for being politically obstinate, the numbers indicate that the divide is caused by us, as we elect candidates who reflect our own adamancy.

The same dynamic is revealed in cable news viewership. Fox News has dominated the genre, almost across the board, through the Obama years and beyond. But over the last two weeks, for the first time ever, the snarky left-wing MSNBC commentator Rachel Maddow beat the bombastic populist ratings leader Bill O’Reilly, long the top draw on Fox. The reason? The left is in an extreme pique over Trump holding the White House while the audience for the right leaning Fox News is feeling more relaxed than it has in years now that the most conservative president in memory appears to hold the presidency.

Just as politically divided voters demand polarized politicians, they also demand news channels that don’t just present their perspective but which also reflect their emotional attachment to their positions. Political engagement has become more like rooting for a team. Red Sox fans don’t find sports radio from New York, with it’s strong Yankees bias, much fun to listen to. They want to bathe in the warmth of their own bias.

There is more data to support this state of affairs. “In 2002, there were 137 house members who fell in the ideological middle ground, with voting records somewhere between the most conservative Democrat and the most liberal Republican,” continued Chuck Todd. “In 2013, that number was down to four!” On the senate side, the number of moderate senators went from seven to zero over the same period.

What was the trigger? Todd said, “”This coincided with the advent of micro-targeting in 2004, then advanced by Team Obama, and now… everybody uses it.” With micro-targeting, political organizations identify and code individual voters by their preferences and the strength of their commitment and then make sure that sympathetic voters turn out on election day. When the challenge is to get your voters to turn out, politically extreme messaging serves as motivation, in contrast to the amorphous feel-good themes often used in mass appeal advertising. This is why Trump was able to reinvent presidential campaigning by severely curtailing the use of television to mostly niche appeals.

It’s true that we’ve become more politically divided, but this is largely a symptom of the marketplace responding to the will of the people. If we want it to change, then we may have to spend more time contemplating opinions that we find, at least initially, distasteful.