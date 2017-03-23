Letter to the Editor: Darn that Denbo!

Ms. Denbo’s letter was brought to my attention. Obviously, she did not read my column (Journal, February 23), where I say that I watched the video (of retired Lt. General Michael Flynn when he spoke in Stoughton last August). That is about as first-hand as one can get without actually being there.

In the video, I saw and heard the repeated, raucous applause for Flynn, as I mentioned, I heard the attendee ask him if President Obama is a Muslim, and I saw his evasive response, prior to his criticizing his former Commander-in-Chief. I watched how affectionately the rabbi greeted him and saw him embrace him on the stage, and continue to embrace him following the talk. To me, that’s support.

Ms. Denbo is a habitual letter writer whose letters are often groaned about by my friends, who talk about how she incessantly promotes her heartless viewpoints. One friend mentioned her constant slamming of the Palestinians. While we all want a safe and secure Israel, he would like to know how she could imagine living the way that they do instead of in her safe enclave in Swampscott.

It’s easy to write letters. What’s not easy is envisioning how others less privileged live. Ms. Denbo, there were other people in Israel for many decades before 1948, including Jews.

As for the facts that I stated in my article, I am a professional journalist who relies exclusively on official and reliable sources. I am quite offended at her denouncement of my research. For my column, I read (and conversed about) many official accounts from people who were there, and who saw the rally outside. I also thoroughly researched the ruling in Florida, and it is not as she claims. Democratic legislators correctly saw the so-called imposition of Sharia law charge as singling out the Muslim community for criticism, given that foreign law is routinely applied without incident in court cases for all other races. (An example was given in my research showing that, i.e., Argentinian divorce law was applied in a Florida Argentinian case.)

However, Denbo sees the word Muslim and thinks Jihad. That is her problem, but not that of the rest of us who are rational, thoughtful and compassionate people who objectively consider all sides of an issue, instead of simply reacting, especially because most of us are here because our ancestors were also refugees.

As for contesting my point that Flynn shared an anti-Semitic tweet, that is a much-published and recorded fact. Moreover, I did not call him an anti-Semite, as she claims. Again, that is not what a journalist does. I simply stated the much-published and verified facts about his online activity that belied what he said at the talk.

And since my Journal column, further information has come out about his association with avowed pedophile Milo Yiannopoulos, and his lying, once again, about his unlawful payments from Turkey.

May I remind Ms. Denbo that Flynn lied to the vice president of the United States.

I suggest that Denbo actually read the articles that she vilifies in her reactions, which are roundly viewed by many as knee-jerk, paranoid, and shockingly cold-hearted.

Susie Davidson, Brookline