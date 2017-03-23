Letter to the Editor: Stopping anti-Semitism

What does it take to stop anti-Semitism in this country? It has become painfully obvious that words alone will not stop the current wave of Jew-hatred. Yet words alone seem to be the standard procedure of Jewish leaders after an anti-Semitic act. Their “deep concern” is a verbal continuation of the passivity that historically characterized Jewish reaction to the scourge of anti-Semitism. Words alone won’t stop it, action might.

What can the Jewish community do to uncover and deter anti-Semites who desecrate our cemeteries and defile our synagogues? We can use the resources of the Jewish community to employ licensed investigators whose sole purpose is to track and bring to prosecution those who commit crimes against Jews. These investigators would not supplant local law enforcement, but augment it. They would work with local law enforcement for the common goal of solving anti-Semitic acts. But, unlike the police, their focus would be on anti-Semitic crimes.

What could they accomplish? First, their concentrated effort would be a deterrent to anyone considering an act of anti-Semitism, knowing that specialized investigators would be in pursuit. Second, a perpetrator would be aware that local police together with dedicated investigators would be concentrating on his crime. Perhaps the best purpose would be the realization by the Jewish community that positive action is in place to protect them.

Not comfortable with hiring dedicated investigators to fight anti-Semitism? See if words alone can do any better.

Herb and Sylvia Belkin, Swampscott