David Saul Feinzig

David Saul Feinzig, 90 – late of Newton and Falmouth. Died on March 12, 2017.

Husband of Diane (Labell) Feinzig. Father of Margery Feinzig of Old Greenwich, Conn., and Emily Feinzig of Bryn Mawr, Penn. Grandfather of Olivia and Nicholas Califano and Brandon and Romy Schwartz. Brother-in-law of Barbara and the late Jerrold Winer, William and Carole LaBell and brother of the late Sydelle Rothman, Murray Feinzig, Ralph Feinzig and Lillian Bloom. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. (Levine)