Marcia (Turesky) Rooks

Marcia (Turesky) Rooks, 100 – late of Marblehead, Portland, Maine and Delray Beach, Fla. Died on March 17, 2017.

Wife of the late Alexander “Aly” Rooks. Daughter of the late Solomon Turesky and Sarah Lipfsitz. Mother of Susan Rooks (Lesser) of Buzzards Bay and James Rooks and his wife Nancy (Willens) Rooks of Marblehead. Sister of Sylvia “Kit” Esecson of Laguna Woods, Calif. Grandmother of four and great-grandmother of five (Stanetsky-Hymanson)