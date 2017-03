Norma B. Loomis

Norma B. Loomis – late of Boston, formerly of Chestnut Hill. Died on March 20, 2017.

Daughter of the late Jacob and Rose (Ziet) Loomis. Sister of the late Toby Sylman. Aunt of Laurence and Francesca Sylman, Cindy and Phil Greenspoon, and Elliot and Stephanie Sylman. Great-aunt of Cory, Zoey, Emily, Taylor and Riley. (Stanetsky)